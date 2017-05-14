VALLEY ROUNDUP: Community news for week May 14

Clarence Valley Fibromyalgia Support Group

Our next meeting will be held at Aruma, 175 Queen St Grafton, on May 17 from 9.30am to 12 noon.

We invite you to join us, and if you have a carer or a friend who would like to come with you, we invite them to come along too..

For more information please ring Coleen on 66434050 or 0428228134.

Grafton Arthritis Support Group

If your day is becoming difficult with pain and restrictions from arthritis, you are invited to join our group for free information and support.

Our group is friendly and informal with lots of laughs and help for all.

The next meeting is Thursday, May 18 at 10am in the Whitehouse Tea Rooms, 126 Prince St Grafton.

For more information please call Margaret on 6643 3801.

Friends of Guiding

A very enthusiastic group of ladies and men thoroughly enjoyed the Friends of Guiding Biggest Morning Tea and social get together on Saturday May 6 in See Park in Grafton.

We would like to express our thanks to all those who attended for their most generous support with an outstanding amount of $833.25 being raised, a wonderful effort from a small number of people.

Also a very big thank you to the businesses and supporters who donated gifts, those being Blooms The Chemist, Gloria Jean's Coffee, The Coffee House, Cherilyn Wilkins and John Mitchell. Without this support it would not be possible for us to provide such an enjoyable morning. Winners of the major raffle were Gloria Caldwell first prize, a beautiful wooden jewel box, donated by John Mitchell and Yvonne Hall second prize, a gorgeous shawl and necklace, donated by Cherilyn Wilkins.

The money raised has been forwarded to the Cancer Council to assist in the research programme.

We sincerely thank you all for attending and supporting us in making this a most successful fundraising event, and look forward to seeing you all again in 2018.

CRU3A

The Yamba Friday Art Group is hosting morning tea for the Cancer Foundation over Fridays May 12 and 19 at 10am in the Catholic Church Hall. All members are welcome to call in for a gold coin donation. For more details, please contact Dawn 66462484.

The Little Bit of Culture Group advise members of two outings to QPAC Brisbane to see The Bodyguard on Saturday August 5 and Kinky Boots on Saturday October 7. Two other outings that may interest members are ARMS AND THE MAN at the Criterion Theatre Grafton on Sunday May 28 and Sunday June 4. The other is Morning Melodies with Dean Doyle at the Yamba Bowling Club on Friday June 16. These mornings are always entertaining and the cost is $12 for the show and lunch. Tickets must be purchased from the club. For more details, please contact Patricia 0407745254.

Membership Day is Saturday May 27, 10am at the Community Centre in Treelands Drive.

Grafton Senior Citizens

Grafton Senior Citizens recently held a very successful Soup and Games day with 34 members in attendance. Day began with a delicious morning tea prepared and served by some of committee. This was followed by games of Hoi and Housie with grocery prizes interspersed with Trivia Facts and Quizzes. There were also four lucky number prizes The hard working committee then served a delicious lunch of home made soups with a choice of 4 flavours along with bread and followed by cake, tea and coffee. After a very successful day it is hoped to do a similar day again in the future.

A very special thanks to all hard working committee who took bookings, ran games, sold tickets in future competitions, cooked and served the meal and to all who attended for their support.

Next special function, a pie day on Monday June 5 has recently gone on sale and more bookings are welcome to ensure success of function. This day will also include a special morning tea and pies will come with peas, mash, and gravy. There will also be dessert of fruit salad and ice cream. There will also be some games, trivia and different fun competitions to complete the day.

Members are reminded that higher attendance at activities, special functions and trips will ensure their continuation. Check seniors noticeboard and make bookings for any special functions or trips. Thursday mornings or Tuesday meeting day or contact Publicity Officer, Sandra Connelly 66427720 for more details.

Grafton View Club

President Helen Cashel welcomed 16 members to the recent April meeting.

Guest speaker was Lynne Mowbray, photo journalist, with an insight into her love of natural photography and writing from an early age.

Six members travelled to Urunga on Monday to celebrate the 26th birthday of the Urunga VIEW Club, our sister club. It is always pleasing to catch up with these girls. We will also be joining them in Woolgoolga later in the month for a social outing.

May is a busy month for members, with visits to Maclean and Woolgoolga Clubs for their birthdays and a trip to the Golden Dog and CWA later in the month.

The May meeting will be held on Tuesday May 23, with guest speaker Kerry Little from the Clarence Valley Care and Support Group helping people in their homes.

The May meeting is also our trading table so please members bring along your goods for sale.

Anyone unable to attend a meeting needs to contact Vorna on 66424719 for catering purposes.

Yamba GROW

Grow is a caring supportive community based mental health organisation, that has developed a unique peer support program for improving and maintaining mental wellbeing and personal growth. Please come along and see what Grow is all about.

Weekly meeting at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Treelands Drive Yamba 10am-12pm Mondays. Anonymous, free, open to everyone; bring a support person if you like. Details: 1800558268 or 66213737.

Yamba Day View

As Alice would say: "would you like an adventure now, or shall we have tea first?” How else to describe a Mad Hatters Tea party which is the theme for this month. The word is that there is some wonderful creations now well under way.

Dust of that hat from a previous outing or perhaps a new creation for those with such talents. Amazing things can be done with a rummage through the Op Shop, a trip to Price Busters and a hot glue gun! This is not a requirement for the meeting. Those that feel they are not a "hat person” don a headband, a fascinator or not. Looking forward to seeing some fab hats on display.

This luncheon meeting will be held on Monday May 15 at The Yamba Bowling Club, usual time of 10am for a 10.30 start. Our guest speaker will be Oliver Millington from U3A and we will hear the variety of courses and activities that U3A have to offer.

New members and guest welcome. Bookings/apologies call Lyn on 66463164 the Friday prior.

Yamba Seniors

Our membership is dropping off as is attendance at meetings, social mornings and outings being cancelled due to lack of support, it's high time for a wake up call.

Over precious months there has much discussion regarding the future of Yamba Seniors in its current format. Decisions have to be made as to how we are to proceed and need to be made in the next two months prior to the July Annual meeting. Your attendance at the May and June meetings are essential so bring along your ideas and possibly some new members.

I definitely do not wish to see our club disband after 31 years but we are certainly in decline. I consider we have a use in the community being here for all seniors over 55 men and women. Unfortunately we cannot encourage new members other than an occasional one, especially when I look around and see so many alone in our town. If nothing else we offer companionship. We are also good at laying complaints in the right quarters when deemed necessary.

As well as our monthly social morning great fun outings are arranged. We would love to have you join us. Cost is $5 to join which is usually returned in subsidies.

DATES TO REMEMBER: Mothers Day at Iluka Golf Club Sunday May 14. Be at wharf by 10.45am, cost for the ferry is $8.40 return. Please have right money, buy your own lunch and let Janette know for numbers by Friday May 12. Trip to Cardiff Alpacas farm cost for day costs $20 and covers bus, morning tea and lunch. Still a couple seats left ring so ring Janette on 66468262 after 4pm before May 13 for numbers.

DATES TO REMEMBER

May 15: Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary Maclean meeting, conference room community health Maclean Hospital

May 15: Yamba Day View meeting, Yamba Bowling Club

May 16: Probus Club of Grafton meeting, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

May 17: Clarence Valley Fibromyalgia Support Group, Arum

May 18: Grafton Arthritis Support Group meeting, Whitehouse Tea rooms.

May 22: Grafton UHA meeting, Grafton Base Hospital

May 23: Grafton View Club meeting

May 25: Grafton Floral Art Society meeting

May 26: Yamba Seniors meeting, Yamba Bowling Club

May 27: Membership Day, Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba

May 27: CR3UA membership day, Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba.

Jun 5: Grafton Senior Citizens pie day

Jun 28: Yamba Seniors birthday luncheon

July 15: Grafton Senior Citizens Christmas in July, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club