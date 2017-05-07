VALLEY ROUNDUP: Community news for week of May 5

Yamba Day View

On a beautiful Autumn morning 15 plus ladies from Yamba Day VIEW enjoyed a wonderful morning tea at Botero in Maclean. If you have not been there, put it at the top of the list for not only yourself but a great place to share with visitors.

A big thanks must go to our program officer Thelma for organising this outing and ensuring that we had reserved seating. We then delved into some wonderful coffee, tea and hot chocolate accompanied by some truly scrumptious cakes, slices, muffins or cheesecake. We where then guided through the process and art of great coffee. A big thank you to the staff for their attentiveness and to Josh for sharing his love of all things coffee.

What fun for our next meeting ladies, it is a Mad Hatters Tea Party. So put together or dust off a hat creation from a previous outing. This luncheon meeting will be held on Monday May 15 at the Yamba Bowling Club, usual time of 10am for a 10.30 start. Our guest speaker will be Oliver Millington from U3A.

New members and guest welcome. Bookings/apologies call Lyn on 66463164 the Friday prior.

Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary

The Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary had a well stocked street stall in Maclean on Thursday April 27 which raised a total of $606. Thank you to the members of the public who gave their support by purchasing goods and raffle tickets.

The raffle will be drawn at the annual Mothers' Day Morning Tea which takes place on Friday May 12 at 10am in the Maclean Services Club. In addition to delicious food there will be lucky door prizes, tombolas, raffles and a trading table plus entertainment by the "Let's All Sing" choir. The entry fee is $10 and all proceeds go towards the auxiliary's next project which is to buy a resus Bed and transport monitor for the emergency department at Maclean District Hospital at a cost of $25000.

The next meeting of the auxiliary will be held at 2pm on Monday May 15 in the conference room of Community Health at Maclean District Hospital Hospital. New members are welcome and the president can be contacted on 66461564.

Grafton Floral Art Society

A welcome was extended to members attending the Grafton Floral Art Society meeting, and four apologies were received and accepted. Correspondence from Bunnings was acknowledged and also their invitation for a member to give a flower talk and answer questions from the Garden club customers. The March newsletter was received from the NSW Floral Art Association with colourful illustrations from recent exhibits at Mittagong and Newcastle flower shows. Also results of entries in the floral art section at the Sydney Royal Easter Show was received. The Winter issue of "Our Garden" was received from the Garden Club of Australia and distributed to members.

Once again the Floral Art Society Cancer Council morning tea to be held May 12 was the main subject for attention. The event has been held for over twenty years, and started off in a car port in Argyle Street, Junction Hill, then graduated to Aries Road. As popularity has grown the venue is now the Joan Muir Community Centre in Turf Street Grafton. Many families in our region have been affected by cancer and should you desire to support this worthy cause you are invited to come along and have an enjoyable morning. For $5 a Devonshire morning tea will be served and a lucky door ticket issued on entry. Once again the ever popular tombola and raffle will be held and a trade table with lots of goodies for sale.

As the Grafton Show will be held prior to the morning tea, members will really have to prove their ability in the art of flower arranging. A reminder that the next meeting will be held on May 25, owing to prior commitments, and will be a hands on exercise.

Frends ladies luncheon group

Frends ladies luncheon group will be meeting at the Harwood Hilton hotel on Tuesday May 9 at noon.

New and old members members are most welcome. For further details phone Margaret Kable on 66463141

CRU3A

Looking for adventure, well why not join our merry group going to Moree Thermal Pools on August 21-24, with accommodation at the Gwydir Caravan Park. Contact Robyn 66458676 for further details.

Volunteering is a great way to socialise and meet new people. If you have some time to spare, why not join the CRU3A committee to assist the running of this vital organisation with membership now at 550. We encourage active participation of all members. Please discuss any ideas you may have for activities with a committee member. Keep up to date with your CRU3A by visiting our website cru3a.u3anet. org.au.

The next committee meeting is on Tuesday May 9 at 2pm at the Men's Shed Townsend.

Lower Clarence Laurel Club

There were eleven members present at the April meeting of the Lower Clarence Laurel Club.

Lower Clarence Laurel members Norma Pascoe, Barbara Knight, Diane Lee, Alma Fielder, Maggie Combley with their Easter bonnets.

There was no inward correspondence but the Guide Dogs Organisation was sent a letter advising them not to waste their money sending so many leaflets

It was decided to postpone discussion on the bison farm until the next meeting.

Final numbers and payments for Friendship Day at Tweed Heads were taken. A bus will pick up members at Maclean Bowling Club at 7.30am.

President Barbara Knight won the Easter Bonnet parade and the raffle was won by Anne Richards.

The next meeting will be on Monday May 15 when there will be a very interesting guest speaker, Susie O'Brien, from Australian Hearing. Members with hearing aids are asked to make sure they bring them.

Membership Day is Saturday May 27, 10am at the Community Centre in Treelands Drive.

Yamba Seniors

At our last meeting, the guest speaker from council did not arrive so Don Freeman helped us out and told us about when he served in Singapore. One day he was at Changi jail there was some veterans there and a group of school children and there teacher doing a school project on Changi looking around and taking notes they asked the teacher if they could sit with them and talk to them and they did for thre hours I say the children will always remember that day for the rest of their lives.

Winner of lucky door prize was Cathy T and raffle Annetta C.

The trip to Cardiff Alpacas Farm with a lunch of hot soup and crusty bread and sandwiches. If interested see Janette at social morning or ring by May 13 on 66468262 so I can let them know numbers.

Some of us are going over to Iluka Golf Club on Mother's Day Sunday May 14 by ferry at own expense. The cost of the ferry is $8.40 return - please have right money to help out and you pick what you want for lunch. We have booked a table just have to let them know numbers and they will meet ferry with a bus at wharf and take us back to wharf to come home.

Do not forget Hospital Auxiliary Mothers Day morning tea at Maclean RSL Club on Friday May 12, cost $10. Next meeting for Seniors will be Friday May 26.

Grafton Seniors Citizens

Grafton Senior Citizens recently held their April coach trip to Aranyani Bison Farm on a mild day with 31 passengers. The day began with a drive north on Summerland Way to Whiporie, then Bungawalbin and Elliott Roads to Bison Farm. Here we had our picnic morning tea, using our gear and their shelter shed. We then viewed a tepee used for overnight stays, then saw bisons grain fed while learning about the animals. We also watched a young blind bison being bottle fee before time to view the gift shop. The area also included some caged birds and all were impressed by how clean, neat and well laid out area and friendly hosts.

Groups then proceeded on to Casino for free time to purchase lunch and time to browse shops. The art gallery we planned to visit was closed so went on to Coraki where we drove around town which was obviously impacted by recent floods. The final stop was Woodburn where afternoon refreshments were enjoyed before group made their final journey home on highway. Sincere thanks to our coach captain Tony for a great day, all passengers for their support, all involved in arranging trip and helpers for serving morning tea.

Next trip a day to a mystery venue on Friday June 16 has been on sale a few weeks and still has some spare seats. Cost is $55 all inclusive. A seven day tour to Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane from August 18 went on sale last year and is currently full so reserves will be noted. A soup and games day on Monday May 1, and a pie and pea day on Monday June 5 are now on sale and more bookings are welcome and can be made with Barbara Sanders or any other committee. Both are $10 includes morning tea, lunch and some fun games and trivia.

Christmas in July is planned for Saturday July 15 at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club and includes a two course lunch and entertainment all for $10, subsidised will go on sale at May meeting. Enquiries and bookings, Seniors rooms at Monthly meeting on second Tuesday or any Thursday with tour organiser Sandra on 66427720. Remember seven day rule for cancellations. More support of all seniors activities will ensure their continuation.

Grafton CWA

Our monthly meeting was held on April 7 with a good attendance of members. Guest speaker was John Morgan Pharmacist from Grafton Base Hospital who spoke on the use of medications in our homes members asked many questions of which John was able to answer.

Six members attended the Red Cross Morning Tea and Tombola held on April 12 at Legacy House. On ANZAC Day, Carol Ruth and Jan placed flowers on the cenotaph in memory of all those brave soldiers, nurses and many who lost their lives in World War 1.

The women of CWA knitted socks, beanies and made biscuits (Anzacs) and fruit cakes to be sent overseas for them which were very much appreciated.

The CWA State Conference will be held at Tumbi Umbi on May 21 where Ruth, June, Annette and Marilyn will be entering in the Cooking /Handicraft sections - good luck girls.

Dates for our diary: Hospital Auxiliary Mother's Day Morning Tea May 10.

Handicraft/social mornings May 8 and 22

For our next meeting members are to bring along a tablecloth for judging.

Next meeting will be held Friday May 12 at 9.30am, new members most welcome at CWA rooms in Duke Street.

Maclean Senior Citizens

The April meeting saw five new members welcomed by President Carole. New members are Des and Cheryl Johnson, Shirley and Neil McLennan, and Natalie Cameron and a guest attended the meeting being Cheryl Essex. President Carole thanked all seniors for attending the Seniors afternoon tea on March 8. Thanks also went to Des Johnson for opening the afternoon also to Warren and Alan for setting up, and the committee for their work in the kitchen also Diana for decorating tables.

Our guest speaker was Mark Glasser lawyer and assistant Megan Bolton. A very informative talk was given about wills and estates, power of attorney, documents and evidence of your intentions and guardianship. Our members asked questions and they were answered. I am sure we all learnt a lot about financial and administration of estates.

A trip is planned for Tropical Fruit World on Thursday May 25. Final members to be taken at meeting cost is $58 which includes bus morning tea and Plantation Safari.

The trip to Urunga Honey Place was on Thursday April 27 with 16 members who enjoyed a wonderful day out. A lovely morning of scones, jam and cream specially made being still warm were served. A talk was given all about honey making and how they extract it. I have never learned so much seeing a queen bee for the first time. Lunch was at the Urunga Bowling Club. On the way home Scott, our bus driver took us up to the Sealy lookout at Coffs Harbour. The view from up there was outstanding and was enjoyed by all. On the way back Scott stopped at a stall and everyone bought bananas and avocados.

Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club

April coffee run was to visit an olive grove at Carrs Creek to learn about the finer points of olive production and what be manufactured from them. They also have alpacas for the production of a beautiful fleece for the manufacture of fabric for various uses.

The monthly Sunday event was to Maclean for morning tea at one of the coffee shops in town, then proceeded to Yamba for lunch at a popular hotel.

May events: May 3 cars will be on display at the Maclean Show, Sunday May 7 monthly meeting 4 pm at Jabour Park, May 8 inland dam tour commences and runs for six days, May 11 coffee run to alpaca farm Harwood Island, May 20 and 21 overnighter "The Montville Country Run”, May 20 and 21 the Tamworth Motor Show is also on, and May 27 Casino Beef Week visit.

September 16 and 17 the retro themed Motor Fest to be held at Jabour Park. For more information contact Bill Cowper on 0404815999 or email bill.cowper1@gmail.com.

Grafton UHA

Monday April 24 the United Hospital Auxiliary held their monthly meeting with 27 members present and six absentees. President Alba opened the meeting and welcomed new members Christine O'Dea and Julie Smith. The motto was recited.

UHA Member Elizabeth Holdway receiving her 10 Year service medal from CEO Dan Madden. Picasa

CEO of Grafton Base Hospital Dan Madden addressed the meeting, advising that patients staying as in-patients was currently spending 4.1 days in hospital. In the period from July to March there have been on average 112 operations per month, plus 471 more patients have presented to the Emergency Department.

Mr. Madden was pleased to announce that a milestone had been reached in that there is now a qualified doctor available to see patients in the wards during after hours periods.

Wollongong University is applying to have medical students at the end of their studies to come to Grafton Hospital to further their studies, this is a bonus for Grafton Hospital.

Mr Madden presented UHA member Elizabeth Holdway with her ten year badge.

Don't forget the UHA Mother's Day Morning Tea on Wednesday May 10 commencing at 10am at the Community Centre in Duke Street. Entry is $8. There will be entertainment, tombolas, raffles, lucky door prize plus home-made morning tea and coffee.

Crazy whist will be held on Monday May 15 commencing at 1pm and held in the Education Centre at the rear of the hospital.

The next monthly meeting of the UHA will be held on Monday May 22 commencing at 1pm and held in the Education Centre at the rear of the hospital. Following the meeting afternoon tea is provided.