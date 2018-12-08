Valley school rowers ready to take on the best

ROWING: After exhausting themselves both on and off the water during the past month, the team of rowers from Maclean High is ready for the challenge of the Head of the Clarence River regatta.

The team has trained relentlessly under the watchful eyes of Lower Clarence Rowing Club stalwarts Harold Kratz, Clare Millist and Kylie Duff, and are is to put it into action in the biggest event on the North Coast rowing calendar.

But it is not going to be easy for the rowers, as they face experienced challengers from premier rowing colleges across the East Coast.

St Joseph's College Nudgee, Brisbane Grammar and Kings School will be the top contenders for the regatta, but the team from Maclean High is ready for the fight.

"It is going to be interesting for them, at a lot of our local regattas they don't get anywhere near this level of competition,” Millist said.

"But I know a few of them are really looking forward to this challenge. It is a chance for them to really step up against some of the best rowing schools in the country.

"For a lot of the younger kids it will be a bit of a learning curve, but for our opens competitiors they are every chance of taking home a medal.”

Maclean High's best medal chance will be the doubles team of Clara Samms and Stephanie Hutton, two North Coast Academy of Sport rowers who finished with the bronze in last year's Championship Schoolgirl Doubles Scull.

In their final year of school rowing competition, the close friends are determined to climb their way onto the podium this year.

"They have rowed as a doubles team right through their school rowing careers,” Millist said. ”I can remember putting them in the boat together as two rookies four years ago.

"They have grown together over the years, and the best thing is they have always been good friends. They know each other so well in the boat and that helps in these competitions.”

The pair will also be joined by under-17 single scull champion Lachlan Maxwell, who will also be a strong chance of medalling in his event.

Fellow NCAS rowing duo Ethan Davis and Duncan Fischer will take the fight to the big schools in the Championship Schoolboy Doubles Scull.

While she has worked closely with all the rowers during the past year, Millist said her nerves will still be in check when the boats hit the water today.

"They have put all of the work in, and we have done all we can,” she said. "Once they are in the water, it is up to them. But I will have a few fingers and toes crossed for them.”

Maclean will not be the only Clarence Valley high school represented in the regatta, with Grafton High School brothers Keegan and Will Pope and Ben and Michael Luxton taking on the challenge.

South Grafton High will be represented by brothers Isaac and Matthew Barker as well as the team of Lex Bagster and Kenneth Rose in the Championship Schoolboys Pair.

The blue ribbon Championship Schoolboys Eight is again set to be the toughest challenge of the weekend, with the Nudgee College team, including former Grafton rower Tom Enders, the early favourites for the event.