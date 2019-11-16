Valley schools get first pick in $10m pilot program

IN SIGNS the State Government is on the front foot in combating youth unemployment, Clarence schools are set to take part in a $10 million pilot program.

The Educational Pathways Pilot Program is aimed at improving career pathways by ensuring students pick the right subjects at school in areas experiencing high youth unemployment on the North Coast and in South West Sydney.

Three schools in the Clarence Valley - Grafton High, Maclean High and South Grafton High - were selected for the trial.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said the program would be tailored to the individual needs of schools through 10 different initiatives which they could be a part of.

"One pilot will see the creation of a specialist Careers Immersion Team that will collaborate with local industry and employers, develop industry partnerships with local schools and broker training and job opportunities for students,” he said.

"At the heart of these pilot initiatives is the government's desire to improve career advice, increase school-based apprenticeships and traineeships and help our most disadvantaged and disengaged students further their education.”

While the specifics of each initiative and where they would apply was still a work in progress, the move was welcomed by Grafton High principal Peter South who said it would "lock in really well” with the work schools were already doing.

He said in the past there had not been a co-ordinated approach to careers advisors in schools and the initial signs from the program looked like it would remedy this.

"We are not just looking at helping students into university, but helping them into vocational training. This is a good thing, a real focus on transitioning children into skilled employment.”

Also looking forward to the renewed focus on vocational training was Careers Advisors Association of NSW and ACT president Jenine Smith, who said it was good a trial was taking place to "make sure they get the process right”.

"I am hearing positive feedback from some careers advisers and I think as an initiative it looks to be a program that will target those youth most in need of assistance to ensure a successful outcome of securing employment,” she said.

Ms Smith said it was not simply a process of "identifying students and trying to line up an employment opportunity” but building a picture of students' skills, interests and abilities and making connections with local employers.

"This is something the government should be recognised for developing and hopefully will set it up to ensure the program remains in place for the long term.”

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the participating schools were among only a handful across the state to be selected for the program that will change the way students and their parents think about career pathways.

"The Educational Pathways Pilot Program is about helping students pick the subjects at school that will put them on the right career pathway,” he said.

"For some that may mean vocational education and training (VET) subjects which we know lead to a great job and a career for life.”