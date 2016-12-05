Valley set for scorcher today

AS the summer scorchers start to set in, residents of the Clarence Valley should be prepared for what could be the hottest day of the year.

According to Weatherzone, the hottest recorded temperature in Grafton this year was 39.5 in February, and with the mercury predicted to reach 40 in Grafton that record could be broken.

The forecast for the rest of today in Grafton is for a 50% chance of showers later in the day, with the chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Already as the thermometer has hit 30 in Grafton, NSW Health has warned that extreme heat can have an impact on people's health, and recommends everyone feeling the heat to drink plenty of water, keep cool and take care of others who might be severely affected, such as the young and elderly.

Yamba is expected to reach 32 today, which is under its highest recorded temperature this year of 35.9 which was set last month.