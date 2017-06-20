Valley set to benefit from NSW State Budget

YOUNG families, sports clubs and public schools are set to be some of the winners with this year's state budget, with Clarence MP announcing funding for a range of projects.

Mr Gulaptis said the NSW State Budget on Tuesday will include extra help for young families with extra money for community preschools and long day care services.

"It's a well proven fact that early childhood education sets the foundation for our kids' future learning," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I believe that the 2017-18 Budget includes an additional $217 million for the successful Start Strong reforms."

Start Strong links needs-based funding to 600 hours of enrolment in quality education in the year before school to ensure more kids participate.

Since the launch of Start Strong in January this year, more than half of all community preschools in NSW have changed their business model in response to the new funding program.

Every local preschool will benefit and the increased funding is guaranteed until at least 2021.

Also included in the budget is a new government program to deliver fast wi-fi in 22 public schools across the Clarence Valley.

"The NSW Liberals and Nationals Government is investing $46 million over the next four years to deliver wireless connectivity to 900 regional schools including 35 here in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys," Mr Gulaptis said.

"One of the dividends of having the Nationals in Government is that we make sure regional people get the same level of service as those in the city insofar as possible, and that starts with school children."

Under a new initative also to be announced in the budget today, Clarence Valley sports clubs will be eligible for a 50% rebate on life saving defibrillators.

"The Liberals and Nationals Government is investing $4 million to help local clubs buy defibrillators on a dollar for dollar basis and this will save lives," Mr Gulaptis said.

The program is set to start in October and will also include training on the use of the machines which save people who suffer a heart attack.