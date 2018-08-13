Menu
A winter morning in Clarenza.
Valley shivers through second coldest morning of the year

Jarrard Potter
by
13th Aug 2018 11:40 AM

WHILE the days may be gradually getting warmer, the bitter bite of winter still hasn't left completely with Grafton notching up its second coldest day of the year this morning.

If you thought the start to the morning was a bit chillier than normal you're not wrong, with the 1.5C recorded at the Grafton Research Station the equal-second coldest day of the year, just 0.1C higher than the coldest day of 2018 on July 14.

Things were even colder out at Grafton Airport, where the mercury sunk to -0.7C, the coldest morning of the month, though still a little off the year's lowest daily temperature recorded at -1.2C.

With the August average between 2003 and 2016 standing at 7.9C at the Grafton Research Station, this morning's temperature was a shivering 6.4C below average.

On the coast it was a little warmer, with Yamba recording a morning low of 8C, warmer than its coldest day this year of 5.9C on July 15.

Looking ahead for the rest of the week, the Clarence Valley is set to remain sunny, with overnight temperatures falling between 1C and 7C in Grafton and 8C to 11C in Yamba. Daytime temperatures are predicted to reach the mid-20Cs.

