Valley sporting future bright with junior award winners

FUTURE: NRL winger Anthony Don with the Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year Ashdon Randall. INSET: Junior female winner Tahlia Marsh (right) with finalist Carly Shanahan. Caitlan Charles

SPORTS AWARDS: If there is anything the Clarence Valley Sports Awards taught us at the weekend, is that the future of sport in the region is in very good hands.

The stars of tomorrow stole the show on Clarence Valley sport's night of nights at the Yamba Golf and Country Club, with Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Year winners Tahlia Marsh (BMX) and Ashdon Randall (Rugby Union) showing a maturity beyond their years.

When you spoke to both junior stars - who have achieved at the highest levels for their chosen fields - there was a common theme to what they had to say: they could not have done it on their own.

Junior Sports Person nominees Carly Shannahan and Tahlia Marsh at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards on Saturday, November 17. Caitlan Charles

Randall was quick to point out the extreme level of support that had been given to him by his father Matthew Dwyer, while Marsh thanked her parents as well as her 'family' at the Clarence Valley BMX Club.

"I was a nominee for this award last year, I didn't get it but I was never disappointed. I was just stoked to be a nominee. But this year to take out the award, it's beyond my wildest dreams,” Marsh said.

"I had good results, but this is because of the awesome support crew I have behind me. My club is just so awesome, they have backed me all the way, and it gives you that extra push to do your best.”

Both award winners paid tribute to their fellow finalists which included a very strong pool of junior talent.