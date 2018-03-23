Valley stuck between storms

Radar image of the storms along the coast and tip of Australia

WHILE the NSW mid-north coast battled floods, Queensland braced for the impact of tropical Cyclone Nora, which was expected to become a severe Category 3, the Clarence Valley has once again missed the worst of some of the years worst storms.

Twelve months on from Cyclone Debbie, when the Clarence Valley's toes were dipped into minor flooding, our neighbours to the north experienced mass flooding and storms that left them with billions of dollars in damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings for the Bellinger, Macleay, Hastings, Manning, and Warrego rivers, the Clarence catchment it yet to experience the affects of rain to the south.

To our north, Tropical Cylone Nora is wreaking havoc in the Northern Territory as it moves east into Queensland.

The Clarence Valley was between the two major weather events, and the rain was coming down hard, but BoM forecaster Jake Phillips said the Clarence Valley and the rest of the Northern Rivers will "miss out on the worst of it”.

"The pattern over today and tomorrow shows there will still be a lot of shower activity and some thunderstorms, but they are likely to be isolated,” Mr Phillips said.

He said the bulk of thunderstorms will be near the coastal areas.

"There won't be too much variation in temperature but on Sunday things will warm up with the clearer skies.

"Temperatures will sit around 27C-28C, some places might nudge into the 30s.”

He said Monday will be "fairly warm” but there could be a few more showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day.

"Things will cool down on Tuesday with some showers and then things should be on the improve.”

The current weather was due to a strong high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea which was directing south-easterly winds into a trough along the northern NSW coast, generating the rain and isolated thunderstorms, the bureau said.

"East to southeasterly winds will turn east to northeasterly during Friday as the high moves towards New Zealand strengthening a ridge to the northwest and the trough weakens.”

Temperature across the region are predicted to sit in the mid to high 20s over the weekend and until at least early next week.

Another 15mm of rain could fall in areas tomorrow before slowly easing off on Sunday.