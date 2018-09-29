Valley supporters go head to head for the love of NRL

Roosters fan Avery Brown and Storm fan Robert Burley get ready to face off in this weekend's NRL grand final.

A LOVE of NRL often begins when you're young, and for Avery Brown he can't remember a time when he wasn't a Sydney Roosters supporter. For Melbourne Storm supporter Robert Burley, it's a little different; he was there to witness the birth of the team when he and his wife Jane lived Melbourne.

"We moved to, essentially, an AFL country,” he said.

"We were starved for rugby league, but when Storm started up it was hard for them to get off the ground.

"They were fighting the groundswell of that sport, it was very hard to get any support. The first two or three games only had three or four thousand people.

"\They just stuck to what they did from the start.

"Now, I will be a Storm supporter until I die or they die.”

Now, the two supporters have thrown down the gauntlet for their much-loved teams for the highly coveted Provan-Summons Trophy.

Mr Brown is expecting a thrilling final, but no matter what he will always be a proud Rooster.

"If the Roosters were kicked out of the competition or they amalgamated with someone else, that would be it, I wouldn't support anybody else. I'm a Rooster for life,” he said.

So, what will be the final score?

Robert Burley: Storm by 3 points.

Avery Brown: Roosters by a converted try.