Wooli super grom Carly Shanahan in action during the Surf Dive n Ski Australia Junior Surfing Titles at Culburra Beach. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW
Surfing

Valley surf stars up for Pro Juniors

28th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

SURFING: Wooli surfing queen Carly Shanahan is gearing up for another stop on the World Surf League sanctioned Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior Series.

The 14-year-old got her first start on the pro juniors earlier this year at the spiritual home of Australian surfing, Bells Beach.

And, according to the 14-year-old grommet, the event changed the way she looks at surf competitions.

"The judges in the pro junior events are a lot harder with the way they judge the rides,” he said.

"I actually think it has helped me in my junior events this year. Each time I go out to surf, I am pushing harder and harder.

"I came out of the waves last week and just expected them to give me a 6.4, and next thing they were saying it was a nine- point ride.”

The Billabong team rider bowed out of her first pro juniors event in the opening round of heats on a tight count back in scores, but she said it would be a much different experience this weekend when she hit the waves at Duranbah.

"I definitely feel like I have learnt a lot since that first event,” she said.

"It is also good because we have Pro Juniors and junior events from now until August.”

Fellow Billabong team rider and Angourie native Dakoda Walters will also tackle the boys side of the competition.

Walters made the quarter-finals at the opening Pro Junior event at Bells Beach in January.

Walters has been travelling the globe on the Billabong Bloodlines Tour in the past year.

Grafton Daily Examiner

