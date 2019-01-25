Valley surfers Carve it up in Sydney

ON FIRE: Dakoda Walters in action during the 2019 Carve Pro.

SURFING: Three of the Clarence Valley's brightest board talents are preparing for a tough showdown as they enter the third round of the World Surf League qualifying series event, the Carve Pro at Maroubra Beach today.

WSL QS regular Chris Zaffis earned his way through to the third round in the men's competition after winning his second-round heat with a two-wave total of 14.65.

He will be joined by fellow Angourie upstart Dakoda Walters, with the Billabong Bloodlines team rider also taking out his own second-round heat with a two-wave total of 13.15.

Meanwhile Wooli grom Carly Shanahan is still alive in the women's event after she took out her second-round heat which included former Phillip Island Pro winner Gold Coast teenager Piper Harrison.

Shanahan has entered the event off the back of recent success in the Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior series where she finished second in the opening event at Stradbroke Island.

All three surfers will be in action today with the event livestreamed on Youtube.