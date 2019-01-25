Menu
ON FIRE: Dakoda Walters in action during the 2019 Carve Pro. Ethan Smith
Surfing

Valley surfers Carve it up in Sydney

25th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
SURFING: Three of the Clarence Valley's brightest board talents are preparing for a tough showdown as they enter the third round of the World Surf League qualifying series event, the Carve Pro at Maroubra Beach today.

WSL QS regular Chris Zaffis earned his way through to the third round in the men's competition after winning his second-round heat with a two-wave total of 14.65.

He will be joined by fellow Angourie upstart Dakoda Walters, with the Billabong Bloodlines team rider also taking out his own second-round heat with a two-wave total of 13.15.

Meanwhile Wooli grom Carly Shanahan is still alive in the women's event after she took out her second-round heat which included former Phillip Island Pro winner Gold Coast teenager Piper Harrison.

Shanahan has entered the event off the back of recent success in the Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior series where she finished second in the opening event at Stradbroke Island.

All three surfers will be in action today with the event livestreamed on Youtube.

billabong carly shanahan carve pro chris zaffis dakoda walters qualifying series surfing sydney world surf league wsl
Grafton Daily Examiner

