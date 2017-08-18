Valley to benefit from new $500 million fund

The last of 30 girders is placed on the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence by Roads and Maritime Services on Wednesday, 2nd of August, 2017.

THE CLARENCE Valley is set to benefit from a share of a new $500 million fund to boost business infrastructure

With the Valley already taking advantage of infrastructure spending, the Growing Local Economies Fund will continue to help according to Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

"This is a major part of the $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund secured by the Nationals in the NSW Government," Mr Gulaptis said.

"We are already winners from record local infrastructure investment with 2500 direct and 7500 indirect jobs on the $4.4 billion Pacific Highway upgrade and many more on projects like the Grafton and Sportsman Creek bridges, the new Grafton Gaol and Casino's upgraded Livestock exchange.

"But we can always do more and this new program is all about business-boosting infrastructure in regional NSW."

Mr Gulaptis encouraged local stakeholders to get involved.

"Consulting with local government, businesses, and industry and community groups will be an important first step towards submitting a strong application," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The fund will invest in supporting infrastructure that best suits the needs of each region's local industries."

For more information on how to apply visit www.nsw.gov.au/growinglocaleconomies.