Valley trio picked up for state honours

FLYING HIGH: Lawrence teenager Georgia Breward (right) is one of three Clarence Valley AFL stars to earn selection for the NSW/ACT Youth Girls squad. Contributed

AUSSIE RULES: Grafton Tigers female stars Georgia Breward and Lily Doyle have been recognised for their efforts with selection in the ACT/NSW Youth Girls state squad.

The Tigers girls will be joined in the State squad by Maclean's own atomic boot Brianna McFarlane. McFarlane has been impressing for the Coolangatta/Tweed side in the Queensland Women's Football Association top tier in recent seasons.

The trio was selected in the squad following talent camps held throughout early 2018, and the recent Northern Academy Series held at Coffs Harbour.

The NSW/ACT youth girls side is scheduled to play two matches against the Tasmania youth girls squad at Blacktown International Sportspark with a combined 'Eastern Allies' squad to be selected to contest the National AFL Under 18 Championships in July.

AFL NSW female football talent pathway manager Ash Moeller said he was excited by the team that was selected.

"With a highly equipped coaching panel of Alicia Eva (GWS Giants), Nicola Barr (GWS Giants) and Rachel Terlich guiding the side, we are very confident of strong showing against Tasmania,” Moeller said.

Moeller made reference to Breward and McFarlane as the players to watch in the ACT/NSW set-up.

"Georgia Breward from Grafton is a balanced midfielder with good foot skills, and the desire and ability to tackle strongly,” he said.

"Maclean's McFarlane will also cause Tasmania some trouble. As a 176cm utility, McFarlane is a strong athlete and we can't wait to see her powerful kick in action.”