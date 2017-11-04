News

Valley twitchers' smash their PB out of the park

BIRDWATCHING: Some of the birds and other wildlife the Black-Necked Stalkers spotted (clockwise from left): a sanderling, a wandering tattler, a black hawk and a common green tree snake.
Tim Howard
by

A CLARENCE Valley birdwatching team has smashed its personal best score out of the park in the latest Birdlife Australia Twitchathon.

Clarence Valley ecologist Dr Greg Clancy and his team, called the Black-Necked Stalkers, recorded 238 species in a 30-hour burst of birdwatching last weekend.

What made the Stalkers' score so remarkable was they chose to begin their twitch - birdwatching route - from Warialda in the State's central-west.

"Some teams travel from much further out west to the coast,” Dr Clancy said. "This gives them access to a wider range of bird species to spot.”

He said the Stalkers' score was just 25 short of the outright winners, the Dodgy Drongos and eight shy of fourth-placed Hunter Home Brewers and 10 better than their personal best.

The team of Dr Clancy, Gary Eggins, Russell Jago and Saul Dixon also spotted plenty of other wildlife, both living and dead.

