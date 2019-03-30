VALLEY VOICES: New online show tackles the big issues

The Daily Examiner is pleased to launch a new online show Valley Voices where we take reader questions and put them to the Clarence Valley's most influential people.

To launch the show, DEX reporter Jarrard Potter sits down with Clarence Valley Council general manager and the 2018 Daily Examiner Power 30 winner, Ashley Lindsay to discuss the ongoing debate about de-amalgamation of council.

