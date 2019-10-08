Valley women get a kick out of football at new hub

A NEW program introducing the benefits of becoming active through playing football to women will set up a hub in the Clarence Valley.

Northern NSW Football has announced one of its 22 hubs will be set in Junction Hill.

With under only two weeks to go, NNSWF is ready to launch the 22 Kick-On for Women hubs across the region.

The program is possible through a Participation Grant as part of Sport Australia's Move It AUS Program.

NNSWF Kick-On for Women project officer Michelle Forbes said the program would launch state-wide from Monday, October 21.

"We are so overwhelmed with the interest and registrations we have received so far and are excited to see how many more women will join us,” Forbes said.

Kick-On for Women is for females over the age of 16 who are currently inactive or have had time away from organised physical activity.

Sinead Redman, a mother-of-three who was a participant of the pilot program last year, is passionate about recommending the program to others.

"I recommend Kick-On for Women to everyone and anyone but mostly to busy mothers - everyone needs time out,” she said.

"The program ensures I take some time out, leave the house on my own without a gaggle of children or without a list of chores and I can come here and switch off from the world.

"At my first session I felt nervous, awkward and unfit but now I feel happy, enthusiastic and well on my way to being fit.

"I'd invite anyone to come along and try - if I can move, anyone can.”

For more details and to register, visit www.northernnsw football.com.au/kick-on.