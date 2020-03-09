VALLEY WRAP: Subscriber exclusives from the week

Mareeba resident Marie Michilaides is all smiles as she gets a hug from Cubby House for Kids pre-schooler Boston Lane on the pre-school's visit to them.

HEARTWARMING: Aged care meets childcare in new program

Inspired by the ABC documentary Old People's Home for 4-year-olds, Townsend preschool Cubby House for Kids has joined together with Mareeba aged care in fortnightly visits between the two places. Read more

Teen in serious condition after crash. A teenager has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition after a car crashed into a tree. Read more

Meet your new Jacaranda Festival president! Nicholas Buckler opens up about bringing Grafton's iconic event back from a near-certain demise and what's in store for a new decade. Read more

Police reveal why Clarence drivers are dying on our roads. Coffs/Clarence police have urged drivers to take caution on the road, but statistics show they aren't heeding their words -- and it's costing them a fortune. Read more

Driver found: The owner of a vehicle which crashed through a fence and a stormwater drain on the dirt section of Prince Street, Grafton last month has been identified by Coffs/Clarence Police. Read more

Clarence Valley District group officer Steve Gardiner and Mid North Coast team manager Sean McArdle join musician Troy Cassar-Daley in a song outside the Ulmarra Fire Control Centre.

Watch Troy Cassar-Daley's surprise serenade. "Today I just wanted to thank everyone for all the love and attention that's gone into this area here, because without that, we wouldn't have as many homes left. And that's thanks to everyone getting on the ground and having a go." Watch the video here

