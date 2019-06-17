VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Did you miss out on the big news in the Clarence Valley last week?

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 9-15 June, 2019:

WORTH A READ

It's the phone call no parent wants - but for one family that call arrived on Saturday when their 17-year-old daughter died after a three-car-smash. While police have not released the young woman's name, tributes have begun to flow on social media.

One year on and one question remains unanswered: what happened to Ken Parker? Friends and family have been living in limbo since the 79-year-old Brooms Head man disappeared without a trace on June 13, 2018.

Former Grafton paralympian, now motivational speaker/body image advocate Jessica Smith shares her desire to give back to her community and pay forward the success and opportunities that she had gained in the pool.

How do you catch a suspect in under two hours? With the help of CCTV of course! Coffs/Clarence Police reveal how an alleged bag-snatcher was nabbed on Tuesday morning.

Young families have spoken out about the proposed aged care facility expansion, which they say could put children at risk.

The Daily Examiner is turning 160! Did you know the DEX is one of the oldest newspapers in Australia? Here are some fun facts about our publication.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Equal pay is too much to ask right now

"As the Matilda's landed in France this week, the renewed interest in ensuring our girls earn their dues as they compete on the international stage is warranted, but are we expecting too much of such a young competition?"

Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

While National Party members Keith Pitt and Kevin Hogan may not be singing from exactly the same songbook, they are both making bold calls.

TRAFFIC CHANGES

A temporary speed limit is in place on the Pacific Highway, South Grafton along with intermittent road closures in preparation for a new roundabout at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir Highways. This will be in effect for most of June.