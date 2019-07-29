VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Eli Howell, Abby Ryan, George Micallef and Sophia Peterie give a wave at their day at Cubby House for Kids in Townsend.

Eli Howell, Abby Ryan, George Micallef and Sophia Peterie give a wave at their day at Cubby House for Kids in Townsend. Adam Hourigan

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 21-27 July, 2019:

WORTH A READ

Pets throughout the Clarence Valley are going missing, and a disturbing pattern in data reveals when and where your pet could become the next target.

How does your childcare centre stack up? The Daily Examiner reveals the Valley's centres that go above and beyond for your little ones.

Seven-year-old Sienna was powerless watching her poppy lose his fight with cancer, but she found a courageous way to help others battling the disease.

The redevelopment of Ulmarra is now one step closer after Clarence Valley Councillors voted on a move that would help secure the future of the Riverside Precinct Plan.

A generous offer from a local business has put the Iluka Ambulance Station on the fast track to completion.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Join us on our future Clarence Valley journey

"It's not about turning the place upside down and starting again... It's about building on each of their strengths to benefit the community as a whole."

Pay the price now for the planet

"The problem is as individuals it's easy to be complacent. In our busy lives it's easy to throw our hands in the air and accept that diminishing coral reefs, melting ice caps and island nations under imminent threat from rising sea levels are facts of life beyond our control."

Offer keeps Iluka station dream alive

"Silence can often be deafening in issues like this, and it will not take long for the community to forget how hard the fight was in the first place, and take it for granted."

TRAFFIC ALERTS

Heading along the Gwydir Highway this week? Expect some delays as roadwork is carried out as part of the Grafton Bridge Project.