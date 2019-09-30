VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

This was the sign that greeted Grafton Anglican Op Shop customers on Thursday after an overnight robbery of the premises.

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from September 22-28, 2019:

Don't forget your handbrake. When Shay White jumped out of his ute to check on his mates, his car began to roll…



What's that slick floating down the river? Resident Kieran Thomas wants to know after spotting it floating down the Clarence River for the past few months. Here's what the EPA have said about the situation.



'We never got to say goodbye' While family and friends of Grafton man Matthew Benson continue to mourn, their grieving process has not been aided by the apparent lack of remorse shown by the man who collided with him in the fatal 2017 crash.



'Now is the time to buy' When the Clarence Correctional Centre opens its doors next year, a shift in the employee demographics will have a flow-on effect to the housing market according to real estate agent Terry Deefholts.



Grafton's Anglican Op Shop has once again been targeted by thieves. But this time, they have been captured on CCTV.

