VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Kuta was by Brooke Joe's side throughout her fire emergency ordeal at Ramornie.

Kuta was by Brooke Joe's side throughout her fire emergency ordeal at Ramornie. Brooke Joe

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 6 - 12 Oct, 2019:

WORTH A READ

An out of control bushfire quickly escalated into a full-scale emergency that left Ramornie resident Brooke Joe scrambling for her life.

The devastated residents of Rappville are taking stock after a fire, believed to have been deliberately lit, tore through the region. Photographer Marc Stapelberg captures a series of heartbreaking images from the aftermath.

It was a tragic weekend on Clarence Valley roads when two people died in two separate crashes. Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

In a sight rarely seen in Maclean, shoppers were waiting at the doors of the new Ritchies IGA supermarket with trolleys in hand for their chance to take a look inside the new store, which has been nine years in the making.

The year's Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic, held last weekend, was the first time the race was run over two laps on a course between Grafton and Brushgrove. But was it a Lower Clarence snub? Organisers respond to the accusation.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

BEHIND THE DESK: What's the future for the Clarence River?

'While the debate over Clarence dams may seem simple enough to most, we have a responsibility to do more than say no.'

Females still getting the raw deal in relationships

If you align living a long life to the level of satisfaction you experience while doing it, this next assessment results in some pretty interesting outcomes.

Island-hopping madness in Valley

'This week I've realised how many islands I'm recognising by their shape - on maps, in paintings, carved, photographed, in the distance and under my feet.'