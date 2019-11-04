VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Eleanor Powell (left) and Cheryl Barnes (right) with Teegan Daniels and her daughter Taylah Gosson who is the 2019 Jacaranda Festival baby.

Eleanor Powell (left) and Cheryl Barnes (right) with Teegan Daniels and her daughter Taylah Gosson who is the 2019 Jacaranda Festival baby. Jarrard Potter

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from Oct 27 - Nov 2, 2019:

WORTH A READ

The man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards, will face a Supreme Court trial in Coffs Harbour on Monday (Oct 28).

A vicious and allegedly pre-meditated assault that was caught on camera and shared on social media has left a teenager battered, bruised and suffering from minor brain injuries.

The giant kewpie doll that has stood proud in Market Square for this year's Jacaranda Festival has caught fire in what is believed to be the work of vandals.

The iconic chicken shop which has been in its current location since 1988, closed its doors for good on Sunday.

Jacaranda Thursday brought plenty of sunshine and smiling faces as Prince Street and surrounding businesses took the chance to go crazy. Check out the hundreds of photos.

When Teegan Daniels found out her daughter Taylah Gosson was the baby of the 2019 Jacaranda Festival (pictured), she was shocked.