VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 23 - 29 June, 2019:

WORTH A READ

'Round we go... The explosive notion of traffic lights at a prominent Yamba intersection clawed its way back onto the Clarence Valley Council agenda in bizarre circumstances.

"I'm absolutely broken... it's just not right, a parent should never have to bury a child." The mother of Rochelle Thompson, the 17-year-old girl killed in a three-way crash at Nymboida shares her heartbreaking story.

Truck drivers were forced to create a rolling road block along the Pacific Highway near Harwood to keep a dangerous driver off the road after the car was allegedly seen narrowly missing signposts and oncoming traffic.

How do our first responders stack up against the rest of the state? A new report reveals Ambulance NSW call-out times throughout the Valley.

Holly Millican's latest lesson has her students sifting through a series of clues hidden around the room, each more mathematical than the next. It's maths, but not as we know it.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Times change, but news stays

'Perhaps they wouldn't have had a 17-year-old complaining about how we are ruining the environment or how social media is the bane of our existence, but the paper has managed to always be up to date with current topics.'

For the sake of the planet, stop whining

'When things we consider to be our God-given rights are challenged, it doesn't matter what kind of evidence is mounting around you, if it impacts on your way of life, your way of thinking, then nothing else matters, right?'