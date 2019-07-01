Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Holly Millican received a prestigious Learning Edge Teaching Practice Award at Google Headquarters in Sydney.
Holly Millican received a prestigious Learning Edge Teaching Practice Award at Google Headquarters in Sydney. Contributed
News

VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Jenna Thompson
by
1st Jul 2019 8:15 AM

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 23 - 29 June, 2019:

 

WORTH A READ

 

'Round we go... The explosive notion of traffic lights at a prominent Yamba intersection clawed its way back onto the Clarence Valley Council agenda in bizarre circumstances.

 

"I'm absolutely broken... it's just not right, a parent should never have to bury a child." The mother of Rochelle Thompson, the 17-year-old girl killed in a three-way crash at Nymboida shares her heartbreaking story.

 

Truck drivers were forced to create a rolling road block along the Pacific Highway near Harwood to keep a dangerous driver off the road after the car was allegedly seen narrowly missing signposts and oncoming traffic.

 

How do our first responders stack up against the rest of the state? A new report reveals Ambulance NSW call-out times throughout the Valley.

 

Holly Millican's latest lesson has her students sifting through a series of clues hidden around the room, each more mathematical than the next. It's maths, but not as we know it.

 

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

 

Times change, but news stays
'Perhaps they wouldn't have had a 17-year-old complaining about how we are ruining the environment or how social media is the bane of our existence, but the paper has managed to always be up to date with current topics.' 

 

For the sake of the planet, stop whining
'When things we consider to be our God-given rights are challenged, it doesn't matter what kind of evidence is mounting around you, if it impacts on your way of life, your way of thinking, then nothing else matters, right?'

clarence valley valley wrap
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    FASHION STAKES: who wore black and gold best?

    premium_icon FASHION STAKES: who wore black and gold best?

    People and Places From the tiny tots to teenagers and the best dressed lady on course - all the winners and grinners from Westlawn Race Day

    BLACK AND GOLD: All the fashion from Westlawn Day

    premium_icon BLACK AND GOLD: All the fashion from Westlawn Day

    People and Places More than 100 outfits on show for the opening of the carnival.

    Vietnam honour for former South high student

    premium_icon Vietnam honour for former South high student

    Politics Ambassador to Vietnam given friendship order

    NEW TOP DOG: Comets pump Grafton Ghosts in statement win

    premium_icon NEW TOP DOG: Comets pump Grafton Ghosts in statement win

    News COFFS Harbour are now title favourites after their best game of 2019