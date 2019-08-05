VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Where have all our dogs gone?

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 27 - 3 August, 2019:

WORTH A READ

Where are all the young adults? For the Clarence Valley's young adults, it may seem their hang-out destinations are limited to the footy field and the pub, but if you do a bit of digging, you'll find some hidden gems.

"You're a f--head, mate" These were the choice words by a provisional driver after being pulled over by Coffs/Clarence police after allegedly being detected well over the special speed limit.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a B-double truck fire on Tuesday. Fortunately no one was injured, but there are some incredible photos of the blaze.

Someone knows something. Disturbing pattern in data reveals where and when your dog could go missing in the Clarence Valley.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

The truth about 'dole bludgers'

"I will admit there are people who game the system to their advantage, and that isn't fair."

Time to get on the road to fame

"'Darren Lockyer? What's he done besides toss a footy around to deserve to get a whole road named after him,' I thought."

Highway needs a name to lure to the off ramp

"This name was certainly touted at the initial consultation meetings between RMS and residents who live along the route."

TRAFFIC CHANGES

Big changes are coming to South Grafton with new asphalt, lane changes and markings as part of major work to move bridge work forward. Find out how your commute will be affected.