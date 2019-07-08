Menu
Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 30 - 6 July 2019
News

VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Jenna Thompson
by
8th Jul 2019 7:31 AM

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 30 - 6 July, 2019:

 

WORTH A READ

 

"It was game on as soon as we found out". Former Grafton netballer Verity Simmons hit our TV screens in the ultimate test of physical strength and endurance.

 

If you missed out on seeing the fantastic Stars of the Clarence performance, where eight mild-mannered Grafton people (including our very own editor Bill North) took to the stage and danced to raise $25,000, here's what happened.

 

A teenage pedestrian has walked away with minor injuries after being clipped by a vehicle on Tuesday evening, making this the third incident at the same intersection in a week.

 

A South Grafton man appeared in court last week after being charged with two counts of murder after allegedly forcing a car off the Pacific Highway last year. 

 

"It could've ended up really bad ... I'm totally blessed." Grafton horse trainer, Scott Henley dodges death in an horrific fall. The prized runner was in his first trial back since running fourth in the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships Qualifier when things went pear-shaped.

 

 

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

 

Let's work towards an inclusive Clarence
"One response to hate is to step on the front foot, show compassion for one another and confront the issue"

 

Enjoy Saturday a little more
"Saturday morning is generally the only time I even think about kicking the feet up, relaxing and enjoying the sensation of browsing through the pages"

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

