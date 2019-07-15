Menu
First National Grafton principal Tom Coombes puts up the sold sign on a house in Islandview Close that sold for $1.2m, a record for residential Grafton.
News

VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Jenna Thompson
by
15th Jul 2019 9:34 AM

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 7 - 14 July, 2019:

 

WORTH A READ

 

A key event in the Grafton Jacaranda Festival program has sold out in record time but organisers have come up with a plan to cater for those who missed out.

 

"It was an act of violence in a public place that cannot be tolerated." A South Grafton woman who bashed a woman in a supermarket aisle has used a bad batch of methadone as the reason for the attack.

 

Jockey Ben Looker has long dreamt of lifting the Grafton Cup and he accomplished that goal in his hometown, winning the Grafton Cup on Sacred Day.

 

MORE: Check out all the highlights from the 2019 July Racing Carnival

 

The secret is out: the Clarence Valley is a tourist hotspot, and it has the numbers to prove it, after the region recorded its highest tourist numbers in history during 2018.

 

"Why the f--k didn't you stop?" An 18-year-old man faced court on charges of being involved in a police pursuit through South Gate, drive in a manner dangerous and being a P plate driver exceeding the speed limit by 45km/h.

 

World renowned sailor Andrew Landenberger and his wife Martina have sold their waterfront house for $1.2 million - the first home in the Grafton residential area to break the million dollar mark.

 

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

 

CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Who's too sexy for their country?
'WHAT makes someone appealing, attractive or sexy? Is it their body, their eyes, their style or maybe their sense of humour? Is it the car they drive, their hair or their career?'

