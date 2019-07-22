VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 14 - 20 July, 2019:

WORTH A READ

Eight months after its controversial decision to move, the Aboriginal Legal Service yesterday revealed its new office. The move from Grafton to Coffs Harbour, announced at the end of last year, was not popular with many in the indigenous and wider Clarence community.

It's the 50th anniversary of the moon landing! And what better way for Grafton's William Hartley to celebrate then re-enact the launch -- using Lego. Can you guess how many pieces were in the Lego kit?

Is your property secure? Last week a Grafton family became victims of a home invasion, with two people injured during the incident. More disturbing was that the intruders were children.

"We still care a lot about you, everyone cares; we just want you back." While holding back tears, Honey Cairns made a plea for her missing father to come home. Her father Lachlan Cairns has been missing since July 12.

What earns $7800 a day in the Clarence Valley? Two speed cameras campaigned for by the Ulmarra community and The Daily Examiner continues to prove that there is rampant speeding through the town.

The challenge of managing Australia's largest corrections centre has lured a 30-year veteran of the State's prison system into the private sector. Meet Glen Scholes who will become the general manager of the 1700-bed Clarence Correctional Centre at Lavadia, south of Grafton.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Bittersweet taste of a grand final

"No matter how good the opposition, it's just one game on the day and miracles can happen"

Ulmarra still set to lose out

"Despite proving to politicians, RMS and armchair critics that a fixed speed camera, among many other safety measures, would be an effective deterrent for speeding motorists, I can't help but feel this community has been given the short end of the stick once again."