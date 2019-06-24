VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 16-22 June, 2019:

WORTH A READ

Ten minutes could be the difference between life and death for 22 people. An inspirational call to action by the late Holly Butcher continues to gain momentum among the Clarence Valley community - here's how you can play your part in this amazing initiative.

Honour for former Grafton submarine commander. He has led many Grafton youngsters toward a career in the Navy, now Jason Cupples has been recognised with an honour for his own duty.

Grafton joins long hospital queue and Labor MLC Courtney Houssos is not impressed: "If you go to an election saying you are going to deliver something, then you should deliver it."

Last week DEX turned 160! Do know who was the longest-serving editor of The Daily Examiner? They also happened to be elected to Council at age 25... Find out their fascinating story here.

Planning to get married in the Clarence Valley? With a development application before Clarence Valley Council for a two-stage extension, these owners are looking to create the best wedding and function centre in the area - along with stunning Yamba views.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Two sides to rezoning controversy

'Residents who moved to the area for its peace, quiet and natural beauty firmly believe marine industry is out of place in a rural backdrop'

DEX: Clarence's constant companion

"I'm not sure if it was a prophetic, destiny thing, but when I found my birth notice in the March 1969 edition, it was wedged between an advert for a local funeral home and an ad for The Daily Examiner."

POWERPOINT: Midnight Basketball, a safe place

"Telling people I grew up in Seattle often evokes one of the following responses: Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Frasier or Grey's Anatomy. Life for me growing up in the Pacific Northwest was none of those things."

TRAFFIC

A temporary speed limit is in place on the Pacific Highway, South Grafton along with intermittent road closures in preparation for a new roundabout at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir Highways. This will be in effect for most of June.