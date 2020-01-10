Valley’s $1 mil to hit bank account next week

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley LIndsay says the Federal Government's $1 million should be in council's bank account by next week.

THE Federal Government’s $1 million bushfire relief grant should hit the Clarence Valley Council’s bank account early next week.

A council spokesman said an email had already arrived at council from the NSW Government, alerting them the funds had been released.

On Thursday Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the government would immediately allocate $2 billion for councils to spend on bushfire recovery.

He said the money would go to state governments, which would then distribute it to bushfire-affected local government areas.

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the extra money was on top of other State Government disaster funding.

“For example the bridges damaged on the Armidale Rd are already covered in State Government funding,” he said.

Mr Lindsay say the latest grant would be spent on structures to help build community resilience to disasters.

“We’re yet to receive written advice, but understand expenditure of the grant is to be determined by the recipient council,” he said.

“It will be allocated to activities such as: rebuilding community assets and infrastructure damaged by disaster – community halls, sporting infrastructure and bridges; public activities that build resilience; building public infrastructure that increases resilience to future disasters.”

Mr Lindsay said councillors would decide how the money would be spent at meetings.

In other bushfire recovery news the council, in partnership with the NSW Office of Emergency Management, has set up a Disaster Welfare Recovery Assistance Point in the council chambers at 2 Prince St, Grafton.

Mr Lindsay said recovery from these unprecedented bushfires would take time and wanted residents to have a dedicated point of contact at council where they could seek advice and information.

He said during the initial emergency the evacuation centres were the first point of support and registration for people in need.

After the initial emergency these evacuation centres transitioned to a Disaster Welfare Assistance Point and Clarence Valley had an assistance point in Victoria Street, Grafton.

The Disaster Welfare Recovery Point was the latest initiative supporting bushfire affected communities.

“We have been supporting the Office of Emergency Management from the very beginning of the bushfire season in our region.,” Mr Lindsay said.

“As time goes by the support provided changes depending on the phase of recovery the community are in.”

In addition, as part of the recovery, staff from the OEM and council would visit communities and take part in community recovery meetings.

Mr Lindsay said the recovery from the fires continued.

“All roads closed due to the fires have now re-opened,” he said.

“The guard rail installation on Armidale Rd is complete, and the installation of new replacement signage is due to commence at the end of the month.”

“Hortons Creek, Kangaroo Creek, and Brickmakers bridges are all in varying state of foundation design.

A bridge around 18km along Kangaroo Creek Road severely damaged by fire as they centre gave way.

“The bridge structures have been procured and we will be selecting a construction contractor within the coming weeks.

“All other bridges are in varying states of inspection and assessment”.

He said waste and debris clean-up continued to be a major challenge for residents.

He said insured residents should make contact with insurance companies. Uninsured residents needing assistance should contact NSW Public Works to arrange for the clean up – including the removal of concrete slabs – at no cost on both asbestos contaminated and non-contaminated sites.

The Recovery Assistance Point is open at 2 Prince Street, Grafton, Monday to Friday between 8.30am-4.30pm.