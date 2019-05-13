Valley's BMX riders take on the best at Bad Boy titles

READY TO RIDE: Grafton BMX star Tahlia Marsh has her sights on more national championships success.

READY TO RIDE: Grafton BMX star Tahlia Marsh has her sights on more national championships success.

A SMALL but strong contingent of riders from Clarence Valley BMX Club will take on the country's best this month when they make the trip to Victoria for the 2019 BMX Australia Bad Boy National Championships from May 20-25.

The marquee event will take place 190km north of Melbourne in the regional centre of Shepparton where the local BMX club and Greater Shepparton City Council have been busy preparing for the better part of the past six months.

The track features a newly constructed state-of-the-art 8m start hill for the elite riders and wonderful facilities for the thousands expected to attend the event as competitors, officials and spectators.

In total, 1547 entrants from 99 Australian clubs, aged from as young as four and as old as 67, will descend on Shepparton with racing beginning on Wednesday, May 22.

Leading the way for the Clarence Valley team of nine riders will be prodigious teenager Tahlia Marsh.

The 15-year-old from Grafton has been a perennial finalist at national championship level and finished second in her age at last year's Australian titles in Bunbury.

Following that performance, Marsh travelled to Baku in Azerbaijan for the world championships and came away with two finals appearances, finishing fifth in the 15-16yrs cruiser event and sixth in the 15yrs 20-inch race.

Joining Marsh in Shepparton will be siblings Asher (5-6yrs sprocket) and Kai (8yrs) McGregor and Harley (8yrs) and Darcy (11yrs) Fowler. Adding to the family atmosphere of the Clarence Valley squad will be Glen Swain (30-34yrs) and his daughter Sophia (5-7yrs sprocket).

The action at the 2018 BMX Australia National Championships begins with practice for riders on Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21.

Wednesday, May 22 sees the inaugural Pro Spectacular for the more elite riders. Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24 will feature cruiser and challenge (age group) classes.

Saturday, May 25 will be the big-ticket item as the championship events, with elite classes, fight for the coveted A1 plate awarded to the national champion.

Spectators are welcome and entry to the track is free, while those driving will need to pay a $2 parking fee.