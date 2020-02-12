Valley’s colourful photos brought into focus

PHOTOS featuring fire, flowers, fireworks and water have taken the major prizes in this year's InFocus photography competition, which runs in conjunction with annual Plunge Arts & Culture festival.

The theme for this year's competition was Colours of the Clarence and the judges -

well-known local photographers Adam Hourigan, Simon Hughes and Debrah Novak - were impressed with the range of ideas presented, and how they had approached the theme in different ways.

"The standard of the competition always makes the job of judging a pleasure and is a wonderful tour across our valley each year," Mr Hourigan said.

The winners are featured in the 2020 plunge Art & Culture Festival program.

The coveted plunge Arts & Culture category prize of $500 goes to Samantha Clarke from South Grafton for her photo 'Yuraygir Phoenix' taken after the bushfires near Brooms Head in 2019. Samantha's photograph will feature on the cover of the 2020 festival program.

Winners of the other categories and also a $500 prize are:

Wayne Griffin for his photo 'Colours of Hope' in the digital camera category

Louise Senz for her photo 'Flame Tree' in the mobile camera category.

Katrina Wade for her photo 'Summer Pool Plunge' in the compact camera category

A $200 prize is also awarded to the Youth Category winner Tash Clausen for her photo 'Grans Frog'.

"It was great to see a much broader range of styles and interpretation of the subject this year with, as always, some truly captivating and inventive entries" Mr Hughes said.

The winning images will be displayed at the Grafton Regional Gallery and Ferry Park Gallery in Maclean during April.

Past winners of the InFocus competition will also be featured in an exhibition during plunge at Grafton Shoppingworld 'InFocus Looking Back'.