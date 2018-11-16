Valley's cult hero touches down for awards night

SOARING IN: Anthony Don will return home to the Clarence Valley this weekend as the special guest at the fourth-annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards presented by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner.

SOARING IN: Anthony Don will return home to the Clarence Valley this weekend as the special guest at the fourth-annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards presented by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner. Richard Gosling

RUGBY LEAGUE: While he might already be two weeks back into pre-season training with the Gold Coast Titans, Anthony Don is about to tackle his toughest challenge yet.

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

The former Grafton Ghosts flier, who has earned a cult-like status at the Titans in recent seasons, will be the special guest at the awards which will be held at the Yamba Golf and Country Club tomorrow.

Sportspeople from across the Clarence Valley will be recognised for their achievements on the night, with awards to be presented in the Jetts Junior Male, Junior Female and Senior Sportsperson of the Year categories. There will also be awards for coach, team and club of the year, as well as the inaugural Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year award.

"It will be good to get back into the Clarence Valley and catch up with a lot of former friends and future sporting talent," Don said. "I am honoured to be a special guest.

"I can remember when I was a keen athlete growing up in the Clarence Valley, and the sports awards dinner was the pinnacle of the year.

"It is good to come back now and be on the other side of that."

Don will do a rare one-on-one sit down with awards emcee Katie Brown, who was a friend of the Titans winger when they were in school.

"It's going to be great catching up with Katie again, she is a great person and a great talent on the mic," Don said. "I'm sure she might have a few curve balls coming my way."

Don has been hard at work on the training paddock since returning to pre-season at the Titans a fortnight ago.

This week he was joined by new recruits Tyrone Peachey and Ballina junior Brian Kelly, a duo that will only intensify the competition for spots in the Titans backline.

It is a fresh competition that Don has relished.

"I'm not too worried at this stage but it is going to be good competition for the spot that's for sure," he said. "It will definitely ramp up closer to the season, but for now it is just about putting the best foot forward."

The 31-year-old winger missed all of last year's pre-season work after shoulder reconstruction surgery led to him sustaining an infection in the joint.

Don was forced to go under the knife a second time, and only just returned to the training paddock three weeks out from the season.

It had no adverse effect though, with Don putting in his best season in the blue and gold, scoring 15 tries on the wing.

"It's funny to think this time last year I had my infected shoulder and a sack of antibiotics strapped to me 24/7," he said.

"It's a lot different this time, and I am just keen to keep ripping in. This is toughest time in the season but that is why we love it."

The annual sports awards dinner, presented by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner, will begin at the Yamba Golf and Country Club at 6pm.