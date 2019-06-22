Valley's equine, bovine friends in good hands with SES

LEARN THE ROPES: Dave King teaches the Clarence Valley SES crew how to safely rescue large animals.

LEARN THE ROPES: Dave King teaches the Clarence Valley SES crew how to safely rescue large animals. Kathryn Lewis

WHAT do you do when a horse is stuck in the mud?

Luckily, the Clarence Valley's State Emergency Services volunteers are now more equipped than ever to look after your biggest creatures thanks to unique training they underwent on Saturday.

The training used life-size mannequins of a horse and cow to give volunteers the closest re-enactment to real life as possible.

Large animal rescue trainer Dave King said horses in particular have a knack of getting into some sticky situations and when they do, they are like a "ticking bomb".

"Would you walk up to a ticking bomb and kick it? Would you walk up and shake it? No it would explode," he said.

"Often the animals are scared and in a distressed state. Our NSW SES volunteers learn skills and techniques when managing large, frightened animals."

Mr King said the best thing owners can do if their beloved creatures get stuck, is call a vet then call 000.

He said the SES are trained to help out but it is essential a vet is present to look after both their safety, and the animal.

Clarence Valley local commander Sue Chapple said the Valley's SES units are often called out to help big creatures and the training would be valuable.