Valley's favourite employee goes extra mile for patients

TOPS: Jenny Marsh - winner of the People's Choice Favourite Employee at the business awards.

TOPS: Jenny Marsh - winner of the People's Choice Favourite Employee at the business awards. Adam Hourigan Photography

JENNY Marsh isn't used to being in the spotlight, but she shone on stage at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards on Saturday night.

The medical receptionist at Ochre Health, Grafton took the stage, her eyes brimming with tears, to accept the 2019 Daily Examiner People's Choice Employee of the Year Award.

"The patients that come in, I just love helping them out,” she said to the crowd.

"When you're sick, you've got to see a happy face of someone who is actually wanting to help you.

"That's my goal at Ochre Health, trying to do as much as I can for patients that come in, young, old, kids, even the grumpy ones that come through the door.”

Ms Marsh said she was overwhelmed and humbled to receive the ultimate recognition of everything she does for her clients.

"When people aren't well, they come in and they could be a bit upset or cranky or just want you to listen,” she said.

Every little detail counts, and Ms Marsh understands this better than most, saying she goes the extra mile to ease the stress of customers.

"Elderly people, if they find it hard to call up a specialist or if they're worried about stuff, I say 'oh I can do it for you-That's my job.”

"Doing that little bit extra, if people aren't well or they're elderly it just helps them out.

"Some of them actually haven't got family members to actually help them.”

Full list of winners and photosin our special feature this Wednesday.