Valley's first vehicle speed camera turned on

Residents, RMS staff and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis celebrate the turning on of the speed camera at Ulmarra. Adam Hourigan

THERE were cheers all around as Ulmarra residents were today given the honour of activating the fixed speed camera that has been installed on the Pacific Highway at the southern end of the village.

"The Ulmarra community fought long and hard over many years to make their village a safer place and I am pleased their calls for a fixed speed camera have finally been realised," Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

"Speed cameras are a major incentive to slow down but only drivers can make the right decision; it is never OK to speed.

"Better camera technology now means the face of the driver as well as the licence plate number can be identified, so there is no longer an escape clause for the dishonest," Mr Gulaptis said.

The installation of the speed camera, the first for the Clarence Valley, is the latest in a series of road safety measures taken by the NSW Government to improve safety in the village.

This includes the extension of the 50 km/h zone at the southern and northern ends of the township, updating the warning signs, installing a safety barrier as well as determining the exact location of the fixed speed camera in consultation with the local community.

"As welcome as the fixed speed camera will be to residents, I am sure the completion of the Pacific Highway upgrade will be regarded as even better news as it is expected to considerably reduce the volume of traffic through Ulmarra," Mr Gulaptis said.

Residents joined together gathering outside the corner to commemorate the occasion.