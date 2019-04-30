Plan to bring Valley's homeless out of shadows

ACCOUNTING for the number of young people sleeping rough in the Clarence Valley is almost impossible, says Social Futures youth programs manager Sonya Mears-Lynch.

"Young people don't view themselves as homeless. Even if it is couch surfing, so long as they have a roof over their head they don't view themselves as homeless," she said.

"A lot of young people, unfortunately as early as 13, will start to leave home without parental consent sometimes after conflict, so we have a breakdown of communications in families.

"They might start popping over to a friend's place. Unless those issues are addressed it becomes more frequent. We start to see a pattern and they are out of home by 15 or 16."

A huge stack of sleeping bags may be just the thing to wake up Clarence Valley residents to the issue at hand.

A committee for Homelessness Week in August wants to make a visual impact by collecting sleeping bags to represent all 230people sleeping rough in the region.

"We are hoping to collect 230 sleeping bags and we will be doing information stalls at Grafton Shoppingworld and in Maclean and Yamba," MsMears-Lynch said.

"We are going to have them stacked up so the visual impact of that is quite great."

At the end of the week the sleeping bags will not go to waste and will be distributed to organisations such as Mend and Make Do and the New School of Art to be used by anyone who needs a little extra warmth.

To drop off sleeping bags in good condition head to Social Futures office 50 Victoria St Grafton or Momentum Collective 18-26 Victoria St Grafton.