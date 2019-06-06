Menu
IN THE MOMENT: Kate Begbie performs John Lennon's Beautiful Boy for her son Elio on the ABC's The Recording Studio.
Community

Valley's perfect performance on new ABC program

Kathryn Lewis
by
6th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

KEEN locals may have noticed a couple of familiar faces on the TV last week, as Adam Bowes and Kate Begbie graced our screens in a perfect episode of the ABC's The Recording Studio.

Yamba local Mr Bowes said it was fantastic to be a part of a program that is completely different and "personable".

Each week, everyday people record a song that has special meaning for them. After much discussion, Mr Bowes took on Ed Sheeran's Perfect to serenade his fiance, Sarah Patterton.

ABSOLUTE PERFECTION: Yamba actor Adam Bowes recorded Ed Sheeran's Perfect for the ABC's The Recording Studio which aired last week.
Mr Bowes said the lyrics mirrored their relationship, which began in high school.

"When we were on a road trip, Sarah asked, 'Have you heard this song yet?' And she played me Perfect by Ed Sheeran. I was like, 'Oh my God'. And we actually changed our first dance."

The show, and the unique gift that came with it, were a surprise for Ms Patterton until she walked into a recording studio filled with an orchestra and her soon-to-be husband.

Mr Bowes said he had told Ms Patterton the ABC was making a documentary about his life and kept it under wraps until the final moment.

The couple have been chipping away at plans for a November wedding in Yamba.

Adam said his recording will be played for the couple's first dance.

The episode aired last week, a special moment for the young couple.

"We were just sitting in front of the heater when it was on, just cuddling up and I could feel Sarah just sort of tightening her grip around me. She was just so excited, both of us were getting a bit teary watching it.

Lower Clarence mum Kate Begbie also appeared on the episode, she performed John Lennon's Beautiful Boy for her eldest son Elio.

Elio, 7, has an undiagnosed illness that has stopped his development. He's unable to walk or talk and requires constant care. Ms Begbie has been singing Beautiful Boy to Elio since he was born. She said she recorded the song for Elio so he has something special that is just his.

