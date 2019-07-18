Valley's rising BMX stars taking their skills to the world

Tahlia Marsh punches the air as she takes out the 15-16 years girls cruiser national championship. inset: Clarence Valley BMX club riders Glen Swain and Tahlia Marsh show off their cruiser national titles.

THREE Clarence Valley BMX riders will be in the air tomorrow as part of an Australian team heading to Belgium for the 2019 UCI BMX World Championships.

The trio, Tahlia Marsh, Glen Swain and Kai McGregor, was selected in the 120-strong team to compete in Heusden-Zolder in the competition beginning on July 23.

Marsh, 16, has already competed internationally at the 2018 championships in Azerbaijan, and Swain earnt his spot with strong performances at the national titles in May.

Australia's national team manager, and 2008 Olympian, Luke Madill said the record of the Clarence, supplying three riders for the national team, was a testimony to the club's strength.

"As a club, Clarence Valley are doing a great job of preparing their riders and credit must go to everyone who has contributed to getting these riders over to Belgium in top shape,” Madill said.

"Marsh in particular has been impressive over the last year and I am looking forward to seeing her defend her world plate against the best in the world.”

The Grafton High School Year 10 student, who will race in the 16-girl's 20-inch and the 13-16 girl's cruiser categories, was excited to make the team again.

"I don't know who the girls are I will be riding against,” Marsh said. "I'm going over there with no expectations and just want to do my best.

"I will be happy if I can make a quarter-final or a semi. If I make a final I will be stoked.”

The teenage star on the rise has been putting in the hard yards, preparing for the event in the gym and on the track.

Although boasting plenty of experience in BMX competition, Marsh said it was great to have the familiar faces of her club mates around her.

"Glen will be a massive help,” Marsh said. "He will be there for me and Kai if anything happens and we will be cheering him on when he's racing.”

Swain comes to the world championships in red hot form with a national title in the 30-34 years cruiser category and a second place in the 20-inch section.

McGregor at just seven years old is by far the youngest of the trio.

He will compete in the eight-boys and the 12-and-under boys cruiser categories.

Madill said it was a wonderful opportunity for the Clarence Valley club to be sending three riders to BMX's global showpiece.

At last year's world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Australian team came home with six gold, four silver and four bronze medals.