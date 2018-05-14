Valuable museum to open

REMEMBER THIS?: 2017 Ipswich Cup winning jockey Michael Cahill shows his delight after a superb ride on Self Sense.

REMEMBER THIS?: 2017 Ipswich Cup winning jockey Michael Cahill shows his delight after a superb ride on Self Sense. David Nielsen

A TASTE of what is to come at Bundamba will be on offer this week as the Ipswich Racing Museum is opened at Friday's race day.

The day is the Ipswich Show holiday enabling interested onlookers to have a look through the museum after its opening at 11am.

The museum will double as a hospitality centre featuring the museum bar.

Already there have been bookings taken for functions utilising the new space.

Public attendees at the opening are welcome to sample some complimentary beverages supplied by sponsor Carlton and United Breweries.

Subsequent to the opening on Friday, there is a ticketed Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry luncheon with Anthony Cummings guest speaking.

The Museum recognises the rich history of Ipswich Racing from the early 19th century through until the present day with a timeline adorning the walls of the building.

Among the features of the Museum are recognition of the Sydney mare Zoe, who became the Australian Horse of the Year on the back of her win in the feature race at the Grange in 1861.

There is a feature on Ipswich's Darling filly Eye Liner who made a big name for herself half a century ago.

Also included is a display of Totalisator equipment used over the past 80 years, among other items.

The Museum has been built to recognise the rich and proud past whilst welcoming the developments about to take place over the next couple of years in modernising and rebuilding the site.

It is expected that the Museum display will develop further over time and additional contributions from the public are welcome.

Cup fever growing

WITH the big day just a month away, the annual growth in feverish excitement is well and truly underway as patrons scramble for their desired package.

With most corporate areas, sponsor's marquees, and private marquees sold out for Ipswich Cup Day, it is down to the infield festival and general entry for available tickets.

The general entry ticket includes a last chance to enjoy the "Pig Pen Party”, as the beer garden has been affectionately known over the years, prior to the commencement of demolition works after the Cup.

Key question

AS we get closer to Ipswich Cup Day on June 16, one question being asked is what chance of a return by Self Sense?

This gelding had not won for two and a half years prior to his easy Ipswich victory in 2017.

The win came after Self Sense was backed from 20-1 to $3.60 favourite as the track was rated in his favoured slow range.

Self Sense did not win for another 10 months but has shown up recently winning consecutive starts a couple of weeks ago. These included a two mile Pakenham hurdle race by 10 lengths and then at long odds a win at Flemington against some handy horses including Darren Weir's Kiwia.

Self Sense then raced in the Wagga Wagga Gold Cup last week finishing a game second to Life Less Ordinary after previous Ipswich Cup winner Maurus was scratched from the same race.

Next meeting

As we move further into the Queensland Winter Carnival we will begin to get some idea of probable entrants for Ipswich Cup Day. Stay tuned for more news.

Racing continues at Ipswich on Friday for the Ipswich Show holiday.

It is then Friday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 30, leading up to the famous and historical Ipswich Cup raceday on June 16.