Van Breda murder mystery continues a year on

THE mystery of who killed former Sunshine Coast businessman Martin van Breda, his wife Teresa and eldest son Rudi continues a year after the horrific incident.

The van Bredas were the victims of a frenzied axe attack in their exclusive gated community in Stellenbosh, South Africa on January 26, 2015.

Daughter Marli, was seriously injured in the attack and spent months recovering in hospital.

Son Henri, 20, was the only other survivor and he made the call to emergency service,s allegedly four hours after the attacks were believed to have occurred.

Marli, who lives with her aunt and uncle in Cape Town, has been in regular contact with Henri.

But it is unlikely she will ever remember what happened that fatal night as she has suffered retrograde amnesia.

Her lawyer, Louise Buikman, told South African newspaper the Sunday Times her recovery since the incident had been "nothing short of miraculous".

"She is very well physically. She is a beautiful 17-year-old girl," Ms Buikman said.

Police have made no arrests.

It is understood police have again lodged the docket of the investigation with the Director of Public Prosecutions ahead of a special family memorial service which was due to be held in Stellenbosch on January 26 to mark the anniversary.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Eric Ntabazalila told other media the docket, lodged with the Director of Public Prosecutions, had been referred back to investigating officers several times.

But he said this was common practice.

"I know it can be confusing when a docket is moved to and fro several times, but I can confirm we just got it back from the police," he said on Wednesday morning.

"We will study it thoroughly and then a decision will be made whether we should proceed with the case," he said.

Mr Ntabazalila said the NPA had to ensure that a case was strong enough to stand up in court in all respects, before it could proceed with charges or arrests.

A Facebook page, Van Breda murder mystery, has been created as a "platform to uncover the mystery of the Van Breda family murder".

It is rife with speculation from the more than 6000 members as to what happened and why the investigation appears to be proceeding slowly.