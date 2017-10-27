News

Van Pelt ready for masters gymnastics in Hobart

LEAP OF FAITH: Yamba gymnast Mallika Van Pelt is charging towards the National Masters Gymnastics competition in Hobart this weekend.
by Adam Hourigan

GYMNASTICS: Yamba's Mallika Van Pelt trained with some of the elite gymnasts in the country until the age of 16. Naturally gifted in the sport, she said it came "easy” to her as a teenager competing.

Then she stopped her training, continued with her passion of fire-twirling, had three children and in her words, got "stable jobs.”

More than 20 years later, she will return to competition in the National Masters Games in Hobart this weekend, and she's left nothing to chance.

"I've trained a lot, I've done everything I can to prepare, but I just don't know what I'm up against,” she said.

Competing in mini-tramp, floor routine, uneven bars, vault and balance beam and an all-around competition in the 40-49 year old division, Van Pelt has the possibility of returning with a swag of medals, and she's determined to make that happen.

"I'm aiming for a win. I really want to come away with medals because I've put my all into it. I'm proud of the effort,” she said.

Van Pelt returned to gymnastics when she moved to Yamba and saw a need for gymnastics coaching in the area, as she wanted her daughters to train in it.

After completing official qualifications, and with the encouragement of Raymond Laurie Sports Centre manager Steve Smith set up Coastal Clarence Gymnastics, now teaching more than 100 kids and various school groups.

"The club started off small and I bought new equipment as the kids got stronger,” Van Pelt said.

"This year is the first year I sent some of my club kids to competition and that inspired me to go.”

This weekend, after months of training, including up to 10 extra hours a week of gymnastics work and three personal training sessions a week, Van Pelt said there was a mixture of feelings.

"I'm a little bit nervous, but excited because I've pushed harder than I ever have before and I know I'm capable and not afraid to give it my all,” she said.

"It's a beautiful sport.”

