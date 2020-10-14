Vandalism forces closure of popular park equipment

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Alleged vandalism has forced the closure of one of the more popular pieces of play equipment in Grafton's Jacaranda Park.

A POPULAR piece of playground equipment at Grafton’s Jacaranda Park will be off limits for some time after a recent alleged vandalism attack.

Clarence Valley Council announced on their Facebook page yesterday that they’ve had to close the tower at Jacaranda Park due to vandalism.

“It’s really sad for everyone that a community playground that brings so much happiness and laughter – to so many local people – would be a target for this kind of mindless behaviour,” a council spokesman said.

“If anyone has any information please report it to Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or call Crime Stoppers NSW on 1800 333 000.

“If you see something – say something!”

Unfortunately this isn’t the first time Jacaranda Park has seen anti-social behaviour, with officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District forced to step up patrols in the area to target troublemaking adults earlier this year.

The upgraded Jacaranda Park officially opened to the public on January 31 this year, with the $1.2 million playground an all-abilities regional playground of the area.

The over the last year Jacaranda Park received a well earned makeover and now includes accessible play equipment, a giant tower to climb and the much anticipated pirate ship.