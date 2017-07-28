Vandalism rocks village markets

FOR the life of her, Woombah Residents Association secretary Jenni McIndoe can't understand why someone would maliciously target the hand-made signs promoting their winter markets.

This weekend the association will be hosting their inaugural Woombah Winter Markets, and Mrs McIndoe said it was disappointing and upsetting that their signs had been targeted, while other signs promoting other events were left untouched.

Jim McIndoe and Nerida Dufficy stand with one of the damaged Woombah market signs. Adam Hourigan

"There's always been signs promoting local events in the same areas as we put our signs and I've never noticed them go missing," she said.

"We had them up for a couple of weeks, and on Tuesday when I went outside the one opposite my house was missing and that was the first one I put up, on Iluka Rd, and as I went passed the reserve where we are having the actual markets and I noticed the signs there were damaged and one was in pieces.

"It takes a long time to get the boards and do the signs, I try and do them to look professional, and it takes a lot of time to paint them, and then put them all up.

It's a mystery, why would anyone do that?

Despite the destruction of their signage, Mrs McIndoe said the markets have close to 50 stalls registered to take part on Saturday.

Organised by the Woombah Residents Association, Mrs McIndoe said the Woombah Winter Markets are an opportunity for Woombah people to socialise and enjoy an event in their own backyard.

"Woombah hasn't got a focal point, so people don't get to know each other as well as they could, so we wanted to think of some events that Woombah people can get involved in and get together and meet each other," she said.

"We receieved a $200 grant from Clarence Valley Council towards a shade shelter and the $1082 fee for hiring the Woombah Recreation Reserve was waived, so we're set for a big day."

The Woombah Winter Markets will be from 7.30am to 1.30pm at the Woombah Recreation Reserve. There will be a variety of stalls from arts and crafts, to plants, fruit and vegies, hats and baskets, jewellery, as well as old wares and bric a brac. Entertainment will be provided by a busker.