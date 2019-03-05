Menu
KILLED: Ratepayers will fork out $10,000 after popular Banora Point trees were destroyed.
Environment

Vandals attack trees with drill, residents cop the bill

Michael Doyle
by
5th Mar 2019 5:11 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM

RATEPAYERS will have to foot a major bill after vandals destroyed six trees in Banora Point.

Vandals allegedly have poisoned six 40 to 50-year-old Poinciana trees at the Elm Place Reserve, according to Tweed Shire Council.

The council announced this week they have identified the trees were drilled into before a poison was inserted, effectively destroying them.

 

Council says holes were drilled into six trees before poison was then inserted.
Council says holes were drilled into six trees before poison was then inserted. Contributed

It has been described as the "worst case of vegetation vandalism" seen in the region in many years according to the manager of recreation services, Stewart Brawley.

"This is a very sad day for the residents of Elm Plc and the wider community as these were big, beautiful trees with spectacular canopies when in full bloom and providing shade across more than 740 square metres of public land," Mr Brawley said.

"It's hard to accept that someone could not see their beauty and wilfully destroy them."

Council has stated the cost to remove the trees could cost up to $10,000 and if people had an issue with any vegetation they should phone council to discuss their issue.

