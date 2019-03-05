Menu
MALICIOUS: Vandals caused thousands of dollars of damage to toilets at Jacaranda Park, with two toilets out of action until Clarence Valley Council can replace them.
Crime

Vandals destroy two toilets in Jacaranda Park

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Mar 2019 8:48 AM
TWO toilets in Jacaranda Park will be out of action until they can be replaced after vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the facilities.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesman said the units will be replaced, but it was extremely disappointing to see the damage.

"Repairs to facilities like this cost council, and therefore ratepayers, tens of thousands of dollars a year,” he said.

"It also means staff who would be better served doing their regular maintenance rounds are stuck cleaning up the mess of fools.

The spokesman urged anyone who has seen or heard suspicious activity to report it to Grafton Police.

"The more information they have the better picture they can build of the culprits and the more likely they are to catch them,” he said.

"Let council know as well so we can affect any necessary repairs and please share this around so people who might have seen suspicious activity can report it.”

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said police have been targeting anti-social behaviour in public spaces around Grafton, including Jacaranda Park.

"Everyone is entitled to use our public spaces and we won't tolerate this kind of behaviour,” Chief Insp Reid said.

