Vandals "destroy" Grafton Infants School

CALLOUS vandals have targeted Grafton Public School Infants Campus, breaking nearly every window and causing extensive internal damage to classrooms and buildings.

The extensive damage was reported to police by the school's deputy principal on Thursday.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the vandal attack happened between 7am and noon.

"(The vandals) smashed a number of windows and trashed just about every classroom," Insp Reid said.

"They upended furniture, took a knife to the smart whiteboards and destroyed them, paint was thrown around and fire extinguishers were set off.

"It looks like a bomb has hit the rooms, the damage is that bad."

Insp Reid said the vandalism was unusual as it appeared the vandals spent an extended period of time within the school buildings.

"The fact the damage has been done to every classroom indicates the time spent in there," she said.

"It wasn't the typical smash and grab that we usually see, someone or someones spent a significant time in the school and it sustained significant damage.

"It's really quite disgusting what they've done. People who break into other people's houses have little regard to other people's property, so this is terrible.

"Police are still trying to ascertain what has been stolen, but at this stage the damage is significant enough.

Insp Reid said forensic officers had examined the school, and a number of items were seized from the scene to be tested.

NSW Public Schools director Meghanne Wellard said the school community was shocked at the vandalism and would work to restore the classrooms before students arrive back after the Christmas holidays.

"Clean-up and repair work began yesterday as soon as police were able to allow it, and the school will be back to normal very soon, well in time for normal operation at the start of term," she said.

"It is always very disappointing when this kind of damage is done, but our students and staff are very resilient and resourceful, and it will not hold back any of their excellent work."

Insp Reid urged anyone in the community who might have seen or heard anything to contact Grafton Police through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.