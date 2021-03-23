Vandals leave mark on hopes of world class athletes

Hoons left deep tyre tracks from a series of doughnuts at Terry West Athletics Field in Barnier Park, Junction Hill on Friday night, 19th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Hoons left deep tyre tracks from a series of doughnuts at Terry West Athletics Field in Barnier Park, Junction Hill on Friday night, 19th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Vandals have potentially jeopardised the Paralympic dreams of one of the Clarence Valley’s star athletes.

On Friday night a vehicle gained access to the Terry West Athletics Field at Barnier Park in Junction Hill and performed a series of doughnuts which left deep tyre tracks in the ground.

Grafton Parkrun, which is held at the venue at 7am every Saturday, had already been called off on Friday evening due to the wet conditions and fortunately were not directly impacted by the damage.

Grafton Little Athletics coach Terry West, whom the field is named after, was appalled by the lack of consideration shown by the hoons.

“It is the worst damage I have ever seen from doughnuts,” Mr West said.

“They have removed a very large post near the soccer shed to get access.

“By describing them as low life I am being too polite. This could disrupt athletes’ preparation for Nationals in three weeks, including two with chances to qualify for World Juniors and mitch Christiansen a chance for Paralympics in Tokyo.

“It is very disappointing.”

The Daily Examiner contacted Grafton Police for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton Police on 6642 0222.