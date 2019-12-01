Menu
A RFS radio repeater station that was vandalised in the Newton Boyd area
Crime

Vandals put RFS in danger

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@apn.com.au
30th Nov 2019 3:01 PM
A WANTON act of vandalism is putting salt-of-the-earth firefighters in danger according to the head of RFS fire operations in the Clarence.

A portable radio repeater that was in use in the Newton Boyd area near Nymboida was vandalised, with also a number of components stolen.

Six sunraysia tyres, two axles, two jerry cans and radio equipment as stolen from the site, taking the trailer offline.

Clarence Valley Rural Fire District Manager, Superintendent Stuart Watts said the unit was used for firefield communication for the back-of-the-field operation, and also relaying information back to the control.

“It makes firefighting a lot more safe,” Supt Watts said.

“It makes it a dangerous situation out there. If you have no comms it makes it get difficult to put firefighters into the right area, for information to come back or if we need to pass a safety message.”

A portable radio repeater trailer deployed to the south east of Nymboida providing a critical communications link for...

Posted by Northern Tablelands Team, NSW Rural Fire Service on Friday, 29 November 2019

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

clarence fires
Grafton Daily Examiner

