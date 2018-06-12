Vandals target Queensland origin supporters' home

BROKEN: Queensland State of Origin supporters Jenny Ball with husband Noel came home to a smashed window near where they had placed an State of Origin sign.

EITHER a disgruntled Blues supporter or McDonald's activist has crossed the line in Casino.

About a week ago, passionate Queensland State of Origin supporters Noel and Jenny Ball brazenly put up a 'Go QLD' sign in the front window of their house. Yesterday, the Casino couple came home to find that front window had been smashed in by a rock, a little bigger than the size of an egg.

Mr Ball said it was disappointing someone had taken to vandalising his house over who the couple chose to back in the State of Origin.

"Someone definitely didn't like that sign," Mr Ball said.

"But it has made me more determined to back Queensland because it definitely wasn't a Queenslander who threw it."

Because the targeted house is unfenced, the display was clearly visible to anyone who walked or drove by.

"A lot of people walk past," he said.

"It could've been the same people who set fire to the railway hut the other day, who knows."

Soon after their discovery, the Ball's reported the incident to police, but for now they will have to fork out for a new fixed window themselves.

"The blind behind the window is damaged too," he said.

"It's a fixed window, so it can't just be replaced with a pane of glass, the whole window needs to be replaced."

Mr Ball described the sign as 200 mm wide by 400 mm high with a Go QLD slogan on it and a McDonald's symbol underneath the slogan.

"I haven't heard of this happening before," he said.

"We are passionate Queensland supporters but we wouldn't go around throwing rocks through people's houses.

"It's a bit bizarre."

He said the act of protest wouldn't stop the couple displaying their Queensland pride for the world to see in the future.

"Once the window is fixed we will be putting up a bigger sign," Mr Ball chuckled.