Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BROKEN: Queensland State of Origin supporters Jenny Ball with husband Noel came home to a smashed window near where they had placed an State of Origin sign.
BROKEN: Queensland State of Origin supporters Jenny Ball with husband Noel came home to a smashed window near where they had placed an State of Origin sign. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Vandals target Queensland origin supporters' home

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
11th Jun 2018 4:19 PM | Updated: 12th Jun 2018 4:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EITHER a disgruntled Blues supporter or McDonald's activist has crossed the line in Casino.

About a week ago, passionate Queensland State of Origin supporters Noel and Jenny Ball brazenly put up a 'Go QLD' sign in the front window of their house. Yesterday, the Casino couple came home to find that front window had been smashed in by a rock, a little bigger than the size of an egg.

Mr Ball said it was disappointing someone had taken to vandalising his house over who the couple chose to back in the State of Origin.

"Someone definitely didn't like that sign," Mr Ball said.

"But it has made me more determined to back Queensland because it definitely wasn't a Queenslander who threw it."

Because the targeted house is unfenced, the display was clearly visible to anyone who walked or drove by.

"A lot of people walk past," he said.

"It could've been the same people who set fire to the railway hut the other day, who knows."

Soon after their discovery, the Ball's reported the incident to police, but for now they will have to fork out for a new fixed window themselves.

"The blind behind the window is damaged too," he said.

"It's a fixed window, so it can't just be replaced with a pane of glass, the whole window needs to be replaced."

Mr Ball described the sign as 200 mm wide by 400 mm high with a Go QLD slogan on it and a McDonald's symbol underneath the slogan.

"I haven't heard of this happening before," he said.

"We are passionate Queensland supporters but we wouldn't go around throwing rocks through people's houses.

"It's a bit bizarre."

He said the act of protest wouldn't stop the couple displaying their Queensland pride for the world to see in the future.

"Once the window is fixed we will be putting up a bigger sign," Mr Ball chuckled.

casino nsw qld rugby league state of origin 2018
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'A policy for investors': Short-term rental woes

    premium_icon 'A policy for investors': Short-term rental woes

    News More short-term rental regulations needed: Yamba resident

    • 12th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    The new rules to govern short term rentals

    premium_icon The new rules to govern short term rentals

    News Residents speak about short-term holiday rentals

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    News The white way or the highway

    • 12th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    President Padayachee has sights on modern era of theatre

    President Padayachee has sights on modern era of theatre

    News Criterion wraps up Nunsense

    • 12th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners